Stephen Jones Says Dallas Cowboys Need a Plan To Extend Dak Prescott

If it’s up to executive vice president Stephen Jones, Dak Prescott will be staying in Dallas for quite some time. He says the Cowboys are looking to extend the quarterback’s contract, which is signed through the 2024 NFL season.

Though Prescott has come under fire for his inability to win key playoff games in his career, Jones expressed a lot of confidence in the quarterback. He says Prescott brings everything to the table the Cowboys want from their star.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak,” Jones said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic,” Jones said. “Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”

Prescott’s record since joining the Cowboys in 2016 has been outstanding. He owns a 61-36 mark when under center, earning two Pro Bowl trips in that span. The problem? His postseason record is a paltry 2-4.

Despite the postseason struggles and Dallas’ desire to win another Super Bowl ring, Jones summed everything up in one sentence when it came to the quarterback position.

“We’ve got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak,” Jones said.

Should Cowboys Look to Draft Another QB as Dak Prescott’s Backup?

If the Cowboys are serious about extending Dak Prescott, then drafting another quarterback should be at the bottom of the priority list this year, right? One former NFL executive doesn’t necessarily agree with that.

In early February, Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum went on ESPN’s Get Up to explain why the team might want to think about adding another quarterback. It has nothing to do with moving on from Prescott.

“Here’s how I would approach it from a team-building standpoint,” Tannenbaum said. “I would sign (Prescott) to an extension, that is a stabilizing move because you are in contention.

“But the other thing I would do, I would consider drafting somebody else. … Both things can be true: You can have Dak Prescott and you can look to get another.”

Tannenbaum brought up the situation with the San Francisco 49ers as a reference point. In 2022, the Niners lost starter Trey Lance early to injury, pushing Jimmy Garoppolo back into the No. 1 spot.

Late in the year, San Francisco dealt with an injury to Garoppolo, putting rookie Brock Purdy into the spotlight. Still, the team reached the NFC Championship Game.

Because of Prescott’s prior injuries, adding depth at quarterback wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Cowboys this offseason.