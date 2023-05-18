Stetson Bennett’s quest to become the backup to Matthew Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams is underway with rookie minicamp in process.

And thus far, the 2023 fourth-round (128th overall) selection out of Georgia looks good. Real good, in fact. Bennett was at it once again Wednesday, showing off his deep ball with head coach Sean McVay looking on. Bennett connected on two perfect deep balls to wideouts Sam James and Van Jefferson — both posted on Twitter.

Bennett received the vote of confidence from Rams fans — many whom are excited about the 25-year-old’s future.

“When it’s all said and done with, Stetson will clear all the QBs taken ahead of him. Y’all have a damn good one out West!” one fan predicted on Twitter.

The Rams drafted Bennett after an impressive four-year run at Georgia, culminating in back-to-back national championship victories in 2021 and ’22. In two seasons as starter, Bennett threw for 6,990 yards with 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 66.3% passing. He added 464 yards and 11 scores on the ground, including 10 this past season.

McVay heaped praise on Bennett, citing his journey to the NFL.

“I think his journey, people take for granted,” McVay said after the draft. “This guy is just a really good football player because of the background, and the way that he became the starter at Georgia is a little bit unconventional and it wasn’t the five-star route, but I think it minimized the athleticism, the ability to create off-schedule. He’s a natural thrower of the football, he can play with great anticipation, throws the ball with accuracy, plays within the timing.”

Stetson Bennett ready for opportunity with Rams

Bennett, meanwhile, is excited for the chance to learn under a veteran and Super Bowl champion in Stafford.

“I’m a football player. I enjoy playing football,” Bennett said. “I love my teammates… Love the locker room. I love trying to execute, I love competing against the best, and it helps when you compete against the best on your team, and I think I we do. Not that I know that much, but obviously if you won a Super Bowl in the past few years here, you know what you’re doing.

“So, I’m excited to go learn. Yeah, I mean, it is an honor that those coaches and GM thought enough of me to pick me, and now it’s my job to go get better every day.”