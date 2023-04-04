Stetson Bennett Public Intoxication Arrest Footage Revealed

With three weeks before the start of the NFL draft, video dropped of Stetson Bennett’s late January arrest, possibly the most humiliating moment in the Georgia quarterback’s public life.

It’s well known that Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to two national championships, was arrested in Dallas early Jan. 29. He’d been training for the NFL Combine in the D-FW. A caller dialed 9-1-1 to notify police that someone was yelling and knocking on her door and he’d been out there for awhile. The caller also suspected the man was drunk. At one point, he yelled, “I’m going to ruin your night if you don’t open the g**damn door.”

Police arrived on the scene at 6:15 a.m. Stetson Bennett eventually told police he was looking for his old teammate Owen Condon. But he didn’t tell the police where he’d been before he arrived at the apartment complex. Plus, he had someone else’s ID.

The first cop asked him, “What’s going on? We’ve gotten a few calls about you.” The policeman explained that for right now, they were detaining him and that he might need to sleep off the alcohol he’d consumed.

The cops handcuffed Bennett and placed him in the back of a squad car. He initially complained about the handcuffs being too tight.

Video: The bodycam of Georgia Stetson Bennett's arrest from January been released viz TMZ



Stetson: "Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for for 20 years, ruined. But ya'll boys just looking out for me, aren't ya? Thank you, sir."pic.twitter.com/9iJGeTJImB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 4, 2023

While Stetson Bennett sat in the back of the car, police looked for his phone. They couldn’t find it.

Then, we see video from inside the squad car. You can hear Stetson Bennett speaking to the police.

“Reputation ruined,” he said. “Everything I worked for 20 years, ruined. But y’all boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir.”

There’s more. “The door shut and somebody fell asleep,” Bennett said. “And now five million people gotta see it, don’t they? Thank you, boys, for looking out for me. You guys are the best.”

Police arrested him for public intoxication, then brought him to a sobering center. The arrest videos were from the cops’ body-cam footage. TMZ was first to report it.

Bennett gave a public apology.

“Apologized to my family,” he said at the combine. “That’s who I felt the worst about. Felt like I let them down because no matter where I go now, and even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth. Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett and I know better.”

Stetson Bennett also answered numerous questions about his arrest while attending the NFL Combine in early March. Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network tweeted in late March that Bennett is one of the “busiest NFL draft prospects since the combine.”

“Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, whose schedule so far includes private visits and/or workouts with 10 teams, per sources. Bennett won consecutive national titles with the Bulldogs and was a Heisman finalist last season.

The draft is top heavy with quarterbacks. Currently, at least one NFL insider has quarterbacks going in each of the top three picks. Analysts for NFL.com list Bennett as the ninth-best quarterback available. That may place him in the draft. For context, NFL teams selected nine quarterbacks in last year’s draft.