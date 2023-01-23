Steve Smith Sr. Torches Cowboys OC Kellen Moore After Disastrous Final Play

The final play that the Dallas Cowboys ran in their 19-12 Divisional Round loss in San Francisco was interesting to say the least. That’s actually putting it politely as the formation that had Ezekiel Elliott playing center and snapping the ball to Dak Prescott already has the NFL world in a frenzy.

It was so brutal that, in a tweet from former All-Pro receiver Steve Smith Sr., he says it should remove Dallas OC Kellen Moore from consideration in the Carolina Panther’s head coaching search.

We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the cowboys, Ain't no way in hell Moore is coaching us with that trash last play!!!! — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) January 23, 2023

Smith Sr. played with the Panthers for 13 seasons and is now an analyst for the NFL Network. He’s also well-known for not holding back what he thinks. When it came to the Cowboy’s final play, that fact was more than evident. While they’re still in search of a new leader in Charlotte, Smith Sr. says the franchise shouldn’t be that desperate yet after tonight.

This play call will be one that won’t be forgotten soon, especially around Arlington and for those faithful to ‘America’s Team’. However, Smith Sr. hopes it has a lasting effect on the Carolina Panthers franchise by them not hiring one of the people who called it in.

Dallas Cowboys Botch Halftime Tweet During 49ers Game in Hilarious Fashion

The Dallas Cowboys might need to return to elementary school math class. The team hilariously botched the halftime score of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco took a 9-6 lead into the locker room on Sunday. For most of us, that means the Niners owned a 3-point advantage. But in the initial tweet from the Cowboys, the scoreboard read “9-6,” followed by the caption “tied up.”

As you might imagine, that tweet was deleted. On the second try, the team got it right.

In Dallas’ defense, the 49ers made a last-second field goal to close out the half. The tweet had probably been typed up before the team hit the “send” button.

Still, it doesn’t make the flub any less funny.