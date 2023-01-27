Steve Wilks Sends Heartfelt Message to Carolina Panthers, Fans After Not Landing Head Coach Job

After turning the Carolina Panthers‘ season around from 1-4 to 7-10 and a shot at the playoffs, interim coach Steve Wilks was not hired long-term. A day after the Panthers announce Frank Reich as head coach, Wilks put out a statement.

There is a lot involved in this ordeal. The Carolina Panthers were in the gutter when Steve Wilks took over. The fact that they finished second in the division, granted how bad the division was, is a testament to his hard work.

While we wait to see if there is more to this story, Wilks wanted his own words out there for NFL fans to read.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I. I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through,” the coach said.

The rest of the statement is below.

For those not brushed up on their Bible verses, the one listed here fits the message perfectly. “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him.” It appears that Coach Wilks has his head on his shoulders. He’ll be looking for opportunities elsewhere by the sound of it.

So, where does this go from here? Some seem to think that some dirty hiring went on in order to avoid Steve Wilks. But that’s all speculation for the moment. Although, one law firm sounds like they are going to be looking into the situation.

Lawyer Sends Message in Support of Steve Wilks

While fans don’t see it, and most of the time it isn’t talked about, lots of lawyers are involved with these hirings and firings. Nothing gets done without legal representation. When you’re talking millions in contracts, of course, there are attorneys.

Wigdor Law is not happy with the Carolina Panthers hiring Frank Reich over Wilks.

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the head coach position by David Tepper.

“There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Looks like Carolina might have a headache on their hands. Or, maybe Steve Wilks just wants to move on.