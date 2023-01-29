The San Francisco 49ers are in quarterback hell in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

Brock Purdy has a right elbow injury and can hardly throw. His backup, Josh Johnson, is in the locker room after suffering a concussion in the third quarter. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is next man up and has already swapped out his helmet for another which allows him to hear play calls.

The 49ers are begging for a miracle and their only hope may be bringing back a team legend in the fourth quarter. Steve Young, a three-time Super Bowl champion with San Francisco, appears to have volunteered his services for one final ride.

Warming up in the parking lot, let me know https://t.co/m13UmYaicA — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) January 29, 2023

“Warming up in the parking lot, let me know,” Young tweeted.

Young, of course, hasn’t suited up in a game since 1999 and even then, he might be able to throw heave one down the field further than Purdy. Aside from a few screens, it was all runs for the 49ers, meaning a heavy dose of McCaffrey and receiver Deebo Samuel — and not a lot of production.

49ers’ Frustration Shows in Loss to Eagles

Frustration eventually took over, and the two teams eventually engaged in a brawl. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was at the center of it, tossing Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground. Officials ejected both players from the game. Others on both teams will likely be fined for leaving the bench area.

The Eagles defeated the 49ers, 31-7, to advance to their second Super Bowl in the last five years. The 49ers, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats in the NFC Championship Game.

“I just hurt for those guys,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “We felt really good about this game and it was a tough one. Tough circumstances. We should have done a few things better, but really proud of the group in there. Look forward to talking to some of them on the plane.”