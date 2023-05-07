Sunday Ticket litigation could reveal secrets the NFL doesn’t want out

The NFL is currently facing litigation over its Sunday Ticket package and the proceedings are leading to some league secrets entering the public domain. The litigation is part of a class action lawsuit against the NFL.

The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan recently reported on the litigation, which revealed the contenders for the Sunday Ticket package when it was up for grabs last year. The NFL ended up choosing YouTube TV but the other companies vying for it were Apple, Amazon, Roku and ESPN. Another option the league considered was distributing it itself.

Federal magistrate judge John McDermott filed a decision late last month, noting in his decision that the plantiffs want to know more about the discussions between Apple and the NFL.

“Plaintiffs also are concerned that there are few documents regarding the breakdown of negotiations between Apple and the NFL,” McDermott wrote. “Public reporting suggests the negotiations broke down because the NFL refused to let Apple distribute local games or offer Sunday Ticket at significantly lower prices. The NFL, however, argues that documents it has produced suggest numerous reasons why the negotiations failed. None of the reasons cited by (the) NFL and Apple contained any reference to Sunday Ticket package pricing.”

Sunday Ticket lawsuit expected to go to trial in February 2024

The plaintiffs in the Sunday Ticket lawsuit are split into two classes with individuals representing one and businesses and commercial properties, such as sports bars, representing the other.

They are suing the NFL for $6 billion for price raising and limiting televised games.

“Plaintiffs framed this case as an antitrust challenge to NFL Sunday Ticket. That product, created by the NFL and distributed exclusively by DirecTV, supplements the NFL’s extensive offerings on free television by allowing football fans across the country to watch every Sunday afternoon NFL game. But Plaintiffs’ motion for class certification makes clear that their ambitions are much broader. They seek to upend the NFL’s entire media model, which allows every person in America to receive up to five football games for free every Sunday, through contracts Congress has exempted from antitrust scrutiny,” reads the introduction of case certification.