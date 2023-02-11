Super Bowl Flyover To Mark Historic First

History will be made prior to kickoff for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. A team of seven women will pilot this year’s U.S. Navy flyover, marking the first time it’s ever happened.

The flyover will occur moments after the conclusion of the national anthem, performed by country music star Chris Stapleton. Lt. Peggy Dente will conduct the flyover.

This history-making moment commemorates the 50-year anniversary of women earning the opportunity to become pilots in the U.S. Navy. This will be Dente’s first time conducting the flyover.

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl flyover will be piloted entirely by women.



“I think it’d be crazy if you weren’t a little bit nervous, but a little bit of nerves keeps you honest, keeps you humble and keeps you focused on the mission,” Dente told CBS News.

The NFL also sent out a tweet regarding the historic moment.

“For the first time ever, an all-woman team of aviators will conduct the pregame flyover at the Super Bowl, celebrating 50 years of women in,” the tweet read.

Super Bowl LVII features the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game airs on FOX.

Can Patrick Mahomes Snap Interesting Super Bowl Drought?

Nothing done on the field in Super Bowl LVII can match the historical significance of Sunday’s flyover. But, there could be a somewhat historical streak snapped by Patrick Mahomes this weekend.

Since 1999, no player to win the NFL MVP honor has also won a Super Bowl ring. Multiple players to win the top league honor have played in the game but fell short.

Curious about who’s come up one win shy of accomplishing the impressive feat? A look at some of the names:

Tom Brady (2007, 2017)

Peyton Manning (2009, 2013)

Matt Ryan (2016)

Cam Newton (2015)

Shaun Alexander (2005)

Rich Gannon (2002)

Kurt Warner (2001)

Mahomes claimed the NFL’s MVP award this season, the second of his career. If he leads the Chiefs to a win over the Eagles, he’ll be the first player in over two decades to accomplish both feats.

That would certainly add to his already growing legacy.