Andy Reid admits to nearly rooting for the Eagles during Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was very familiar with both teams in Super Bowl LVII.

Reid obviously knows the Chiefs well as he has been the head coach there since 2013. But prior to that, Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 seasons.

Reid drafted multiple players during his time in Philadelphia who were still with the Eagles for the Super Bowl, including defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox.

Reid recently spoke with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast about what it was like coaching against his former team. Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are of course brothers who faced off in the Super Bowl.

“Yea, that was weird. That was different. That was a little different. Yea, I mean you look across at the people. I know people across the field,” Reid said.

The 65-year-old Reid, who has led Kansas City to a pair of super bowls, even admitted that at one point he nearly rooted for the Eagles.

“There was actually one time. I probably shouldn’t even say this, but I’ma say it. … There was one point where I was back talking with Pat [Mahomes]. My back was to the field. And I heard the cheer, and I turn around, and your tight end caught the ball,” Reid said to Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. “And for a minute, I went, ‘Hey, nice…’ You know, it was weird. It was just the one time. And the rest of the time I was all red.”

Reid and the Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl 38-35, rallying for the victory thanks to a big fourth quarter. The Super Bowl victory was the second in four seasons for Kansas City.

Andy Reid reveals hilarious play name Chiefs ran to tie Super Bowl LVII

Speaking of the Super Bowl, Reid shared another funny anecdote from the game following the Chiefs’ win.

Reid revealed the hilarious name of one of the team’s offensive play calls, which happened to be one of the biggest plays of the game. The name of the play? “Corn Dog.”

Early in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes hit Kadarius Toney on a quick pass on a 3rd-and-3 from the Eagles 5-yard line. The receiver scored on the play, tying the game at 27, before a Harrison Butker extra point gave Kansas City the lead.

“I’ll give you a name for it,” Reid said of the play. “It’s called Corn Dog. … There’s nothing better than a good corn dog with some mustard and ketchup.”

Reid was then asked if Mahomes calls it “Corn Dog” in the huddle. “He says Corn Dog,” the head coach said with a laugh.