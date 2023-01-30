Super Bowl LVII Opening Line Revealed

It didn’t take long for Vegas to set the line for Super Bowl LVII. Just minutes after the matchup was set, the opening line was released for showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles open as a 1.5-point favorite against the Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The over/under has also been set at 49.5, per Action Network. Both teams advanced to the NFL’s biggest stage with wins on Sunday.

First, Philadelphia took care of San Francisco in a 31-7 contest in the NFC Championship Game. The AFC Championship Game provided more excitement, with the Chiefs winning a 23-20 decision thanks to a game-winning field goal.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 with kickoff coming at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. It will be played in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium.

Chiefs Beat Bengals Thanks to Crazy Penalty

Sometimes, it’s the mental mistakes that make the difference between a win and a loss. That was definitely the case during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Chiefs.

With just eight seconds to play, Patrick Mahomes scrambled to pick up a first down around midfield before getting out of bounds. But as the quarterback hit the sidelines, he took a hit from Joseph Ossai, warranting a flag from the officials.

That penalty moved Kansas City 15 yards closer, allowing Harrison Butker the chance to knock down a 45-yard field goal. The kicker put it right between the uprights, lifting the Chiefs to a 23-20 win.

It was one of the more bizarre finishes we’ve seen in an NFL playoff game. And, unfortunately, one that will probably stick with the Bengals for a long time.

Brawl Breaks Out as Eagles Punch Super Bowl LVII Ticket

The drama we witnessed in Kansas City didn’t happen in Philadelphia. However, we did see some fireworks late between the Eagles and 49ers. It came in the form of a brawl.

With the game already decided, an altercation broke out among the two teams with less than four minutes to play. Philadelphia’s K’Von Wallace got into the middle of a group of San Francisco players, which didn’t go over too well.

After a few seconds, 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams slammed Wallace to the ground. Players from both benches rushed onto the field after the incident.

It served as an ugly ending to an ugly game.