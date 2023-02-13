Super Bowl LVII Ratings Revealed

Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, has proven to be a success, with FOX announcing it as the most-watched Super Bowl in six years.

The network touted that an average of 113 million viewers tuned in to see the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, Sunday. Along with being one of the most-watched football games of all-time, Super Bowl LVII ranked as the third most-watched TV show ever. In addition, it’s the most-streamed Super Bowl in history and the most-streamed event ever on FOX. As expected, Kansas City and Philadelphia were the top markets in the United States.

Based on the game coming down to the wire with the two teams tied at 35, you’d typically be correct to assume that’s where viewership peaked. Super Bowl LVII, however, had a pop icon who stole the show in Rihanna.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show had 118.7 million glued to their TV sets. It’s no surprise her 12-song medley in 13 minutes has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Rihanna’s performance was only topped in viewership by Katy Perry’s in 2015.

Millions Watch Patrick Mahomes’ Gutsy Performance in Super Bowl LVII

Millions ended up tuning in to see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes deliver the gutsiest performance of his career. In the win over Philadelphia, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He added six carries for 44 yards playing through a high ankle sprain. Mahomes took home his second Super Bowl MVP award.

He joins Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to win multiple regular season MVP’s and Super Bowls. At 27 years of age, Mahomes accomplished the feat quicker than his predecessors.

“He wants to be the greatest player ever,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game Sunday, via ESPN. “And he does it humbly. He does the work. And then when it’s time for the players around him to raise their game, he helps them do that.”