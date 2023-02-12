Super Bowl Merchandise of Losing Team Will Serve Bigger Purpose

When Super Bowl LVII concludes on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, one team will be decked out in championship gear. The other side will have to wait for another opportunity.

So, what exactly happens with the Super Bowl merchandise of the losing team? It gets donated to a Virginia-based organization, Good360.

The organization partnered with the NFL for a ninth-straight year. It will donate the losing team’s items to communities in need.

“It’s been a wonderful partnership to repurpose the non-winners’ hats, shirts and so forth, because, if not, they’d sit in a warehouse or, God forbid, they’d go in a landfill,” Good360 CEO Romaine Seguin told Fox News Digital.

The hats, shirts and other merchandise have been donated to communities in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East in the past.

While both Eagles and Chiefs fans want their team to win, Seguin put a positive spin on the game.

“May the best team win on Sunday,” he said. “But even [for] the non-winner, people can still have a smile on their face with the product going to someone that is in great need.”

Who Emerges From Super Bowl LVII Victorious?

There’s a lot of anticipation for Sunday’s matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs. Based on how the two teams played throughout the season, it should be an incredibly fun showdown.

Who comes out on top? Longtime ESPN host Chris Berman provided his prediction for Super Bowl LVII.

Berman predicted Kansas City to escape a squeaker, defeating Philadelphia 29-26. He briefly explained why he picked the Chiefs to get the win.

“When Philly beat the Niners in the championship game, the Eagles were the first to beat San Francisco since the Chiefs did way back in October,” Berman wrote. “Yep, we indeed have the Roaster in the Toaster. I see a game decided by a field goal.

“The Chiefs have had much more experience than the Eagles in such games this year, which may ultimately play a big role in the outcome. As will Reid and Mahomes.”