Paul Rudd Outshined by Son at Super Bowl With Perfect Celebration of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes was his normal self in Sunday’s Super Bowl, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to another world championship. His performance was truly spectacular, taking home MVP honors before flying to Disney World. Some were left speechless but not the Rudd family.

Lifetime Chiefs fan Paul Rudd and his son, Jack, were in Arizona to watch their team take down the Philadelphia Eagles. Paul discussed how “overwhelming and incredible” another Super Bowl title was, looking at a lost of words.

Jack was different, giving a great ode to Mahomes. He thanked the quarterback for just being alive, let alone playing for Kansas City. If there is one fan of Patrick Mahomes on earth, Jack Rudd is that one.

“I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing and putting in all the work so we can all enjoy his greatness every week,” the younger Rudd said during a postgame interview with FOX. “I’m so lucky that I am alive to watch this and I cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it. I cannot believe he’s a real person.”

Funny enough, neither one of the Rudd’s were wearing a Mahomes jersey down on the field. Paul had found a way to get a hat though, sporting the one Kansas City players were grabbing as confetti was shot into the air.

Patrick Mahomes Shines In Super Bowl Against Eagles

Sunday was a great battle of quarterbacks, with Mahomes facing off against Jalen Hurts down the stretch. Kansas City ultimately ended up on top after one of the best second half performances a Super Bowl has ever seen.

From a state perspective, Mahomes finished 21 of 27 with 182 yards and three touchdowns. He added 44 rushing yards on six attempts as well. Mahomes only threw one incompletion in the final two quarters en route to the comeback win.

Somehow, this feels like just the beginning for Mahomes. He already had one ring to wear and will add another sometime in the fall. Kansas City is not going anywhere anytime soon either, as they will be considered the favorite to repeat next season.

Jack Rudd will have plenty more of Mahomes to cheer about down the road. We can all hope the greatness continues as one of the all-time greats is unfolding in front of our eyes.