Super Bowl Stadium Beer, Soda, Food Prices Revealed, See Steep Increases From 2022

The Super Bowl is most well-known for its pageantry and spectacle — but also for the high prices people pay to attend the game.

Tickets to the game are some of the highest-costing tickets every year but it goes even beyond that.

Bookies.com has found the cost of grabbing a beer, soda or hot dog at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The price of one Bud Light will be $17.50 at the Super Bowl, which is about 33% more than it usually is at an NFL game. However, you can get a 12 pack of Bud Lights for around $12 depending on where you buy your adult beverages from.

If you would want something without alcohol in it, the prices for soda is much cheaper at the Super Bowl. It only costs $7.50 for 20-ounce soda, which is much less than the beer but also around a 33% markup.

The cost of a hot dog has risen since last year’s Super Bowl due to inflation and will now $12.75. The average hot dog cost $5.50 at the NFL game this season, making this item the biggest markup of the three items.