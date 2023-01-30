Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.

You might want to shield your eyes for this one.

“And with Super Bowl LVII set, the get-in price is set too,” Yates wrote on Twitter. “The least expensive ticket to attend the Super Bowl is on Tick Pick. Initial get-in price: $5,778 (no fees). Chiefs vs. Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy.”

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal also detailed the pricey Super Bowl tickets.

“TickPick has Super Bowl tickets starting at $5,740, with the average price of $9,801,” Akers wrote on Twitter. “They currently have 2,550 tickets available on their no fee secondary marketplace.”

Those ticket prices don’t include travel and hotel costs for fans as well. Good luck Eagles and Chiefs fans, you’re going to need it.

Not to mention, concessions are sure to be expensive in the stadium. Better dip into the savings account for the big game this year.

Eagles, Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LVII with high ticket prices

Before ticket prices were the topic of conversation, fans watched the Eagles cruise by the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

But things got a little ugly with a brawl late in the game.

With under four minutes remaining in the game, Eagles’ defensive back K’Von Wallace got into the middle of a group of 49ers players. That’s when San Francisco’s Trent Williams slammed the safety to the ground.

Benches cleared after that and the two sides had to be separated.

Obviously, Williams didn’t take too kindly to something Wallace said or did before slamming him to the ground. It was arguably the most fight San Francisco showed all game long in a 31-7 loss to Philadelphia.

There will likely be some league fines coming down after that incident.

The Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. But good luck getting Super Bowl tickets with sky-high prices at this point.

The Eagles open as a 1.5-point favorite against the Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII. The over/under has also been set at 49.5, per Action Network. Both teams advanced to the NFL’s biggest stage with wins on Sunday.