TJ Watt Describes Playing Against Family Ahead of Kelce Brothers Super Bowl Matchup

You might think the story of the week in the NFL is the Super Bowl, but you would be wrong. Sunday has now been dubbed the Kelce Bowl, with Jason and Travis being the first set of brothers to face off against one another in the big game. Chiefs–Eagles might be the game on paper but watching the Kelce’s will be a huge priority too.

There are other famous siblings in the NFL, with the Watt brother being up there. Derek, TJ, and JJ have all been playing at a high level for years and faced off against each other. However, those have all been in the regular season.

TJ Watt described what it’s like to face off against your brother recently. He even has experience sharing a team as well, playing alongside Derek with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the past two year.

“I think it’s awesome,” Watt said. “It’s something that you only dream about growing up in the same house. That’s what gave me the confidence to be in the NFL – J.J. did it, Derek did it, why can’t I do it? And to be able to play against them is incredible. To be on the same team as Derek, especially these last two years.

“I don’t know if I’ll truly be able to understand how special it is until I’m retired and sitting down having a drink and be like, ‘Holy cow, that was really cool.’”

JJ Watt is now heading into retirement and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats. TJ is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year and has been one of the NFL’s best players for years. Derek does not get as much spotlight as his brothers, playing fullback.

Kelce Brothers To Face Off In Super Bowl

Even with the matchup being hyped up, the Kelce brothers are unlikely to ever see the field at the same time. Jason is Philadelphia’s center, while Travis is one of the best tight ends in football. There will be no offensive/defensive battle between the duo.

We will get to hear both sides of the story though. Jason and Travis host a podcast together and will have to tell stories of the entire event. One of them will be heartbroken, while the other will still be celebrating.

One thing is for sure though — Mom is the ultimate winner. Donna Kelce will have a Super Bowl Champion on her hands no matter what.