Surprising Development in Joe Mixon, Aggravated Menacing Arrest Warrant Situation

There has been an update on the Joe Mixon, aggravated menacing arrest warrant. The prosecutor has requested the charge be dropped. The Cincinnati Bengals running back will apparently have the charge dismissed as the court processes the request, according to Mixon’s agent.

Pro Football Talk says that there is still more to this than a simple dismissal. The alleged victim will have to be notified before the judge dismisses the case completely. Hamilton Country Municipal Court Judge Curt Kissinger wants to go through the process with diligence.

There has not been a reason released regarding the dismissal. Speculation says that there could have been a settlement or a number of other outcomes. At this time, Joe Mixon has denied the allegation.

On Thursday, a report came out that broke the news about the arrest warrant. Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus was the first one to the story. In Ohio, aggravated menacing is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Joe Mixon Arrest Warrant

The charge for aggravated menacing is related to threats. When you make someone feel as though you may cause them harm or someone in their family, this charge could apply. This is what Joe Mixon was charged with.

“No person shall knowingly cause another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person’s unborn, or a member of the other person’s immediate family.

“In addition to any other basis for the other person’s belief that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person’s unborn, or a member of the other person’s immediate family, the other person’s belief may be based on words or conduct of the offender that are directed at or identify a corporation, association, or other organization that employs the other person or to which the other person belongs.”

After the original report, local reporter Chris Renkel of WKRC-TV Cincinnati confirmed the story. So, now that there is a request for dismissal we may see an end to this saga soon.