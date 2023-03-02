Surprising Team Emerges as Possible Landing Spot for Aaron Rodgers

Another NFL team reportedly has significant interest in four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Carolina Panthers want to put their name in the mix to land the quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently told NFL Live that the Panthers have reached out to the Green Bay Packers regarding Rodgers. Hey, why not, right?

There have also been talks about Rodgers landing with the Las Vegas Raiders — with former teammate Davante Adams attempting to recruit his old quarterback — as well as the New York Jets.

So far, Rodgers has provided no update on his future plans. He recently ended his “darkness retreat” and a decision is expected to come soon enough.

The Packers have said that they also have no idea on what the quarterback plans to do for the 2023 season. Rodgers has kept all options on the table — whether it be returning to Green Bay, requesting a trade or retiring.

Rodgers’ uncertainty has kept the NFL — both front offices and fans — on high alert. It’s the story of the offseason thus far.

Green Bay Packers Don’t Know Much About Aaron Rodgers

Considering Aaron Rodgers has spent his entire 18-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, you might think he’d keep the organization in the loop. Maybe provide them with a few crumbs about what he plans to do next season.

Nope. Instead, Rodgers has taken the mysterious route. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says there’s very little to say at the moment.

“There’s not a lot to report,” Gutekunst said. “We haven’t connected, we’ve exchanged texts, but we haven’t talked.”

Gutekunst also said that he believes “all options are on the table.”

Rodgers has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career during his 18 years in Green Bay. His decision stems largely on whether or not he believes he’ll be able to pursue another Super Bowl ring in 2023.