Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Airs It Out On New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Todd Bowles knows a thing or two about the New York Jets. He also has experience with veteran quarterbacks, something the franchise is about to deal with in a big way.

As the rest of the football world waits for Aaron Rodgers to the Jets to become official, Bowles is keeping an eye on the situation. Speaking with the media at the NFL meetings, he had some fascinating insight.

According to Bowles, you can’t tailor an NFL team towards a quarterback. Any quarterback Not even Tom Brady, as we saw last season in Tampa Bay.

“You run the team how you run the team,” Bowles said. “You can’t tailor the team towards a quarterback. You can get a guy here or there, or you can listen and look to see if it fits. But the coach and the GM run the team.”

Continuing, Bowles elaborated on what he dealt with when Brady came to town. Of course they captured a Super Bowl, but success wasn’t instantaneous.

“For us, it was a process,” Bowles added. “When Tom came in, Bruce was such a great offensive coordinator. Him and Byron, they had a plan. We have our system. But you also have to listen to see what he’s comfortable with as well. I can’t speak for anybody else, but it was a good collaboration with our guys once we got him. It’s a lot of give and take there.

“You want to run your system, but you want to help him be successful. So, you want to bring some things to the table that he does well also.”

Todd Bowles on Veteran QBs, New Franchises: ‘It’s Just a Matter of Collaborating.’

Meanwhile, the Jets still have Zach Wilson on the roster, regardless of what happens with Rodgers. According to Bowles, it’ll be different for the Jets, but they can still find out some more about the former second overall pick with the veteran quarterback on their roster.

“From an experience standpoint, it’s different,” Bowles stated. “You have an established guy who can run it with his eyes closed, and the work ethic is there. When you have a young guy, you have to bring them along to learn the system and learn the NFL game. I think they’re two different ways of teaching that.

“You’re still trying to find out about a young guy. An old guy, you know what he can do. It’s just a matter of collaborating and doing the things you want to do along with the things he wants to do.”

New York Jets fans might not want to hear it, but Todd Bowles provided some wonderful insight into their future. They hope they’ll at least get a Super Bowl out of it, like Tampa Bay did.