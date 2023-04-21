Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exercising Fifth-Year Option on Pro-Bowl Tackle Tristan Wirfs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to pick up the fifth-year option on All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, per Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report.

It’s an easy decision for the Buccaneers, who like all other 31 teams, have until May 1 to exercise the fifth-year option of first-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft. Wirfs, 24, has started 46 of a possible 50 games at right tackle since entering the league, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the past two seasons. In 2020, Wirfs helped lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

The fifth-year option on Wirfs is worth $18.244 million. It represents a huge pay raise for Wirfs, who will make $2,822,914 in base salary in 2023 and have a $5,163,464 salary cap hit that includes prorated signing bonus money.

Having established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the game, Reynolds said there’s a chance Wirfs never plays on his fifth-year option. The Buccaneers could opt to give Wirfs a long-term extension before then — just like they did with 2018 first-round pick Vita Vea ahead of the 2022 season. Wirfs will likely command a contract worth north of $25 million per season. The Houston Texans made Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid offensive tackle in football last month, inking him to a three-year, $75 million deal.

Will Tristan Wirfs Change Positions in 2023?

Out of necessity, there’s a possibility Wirfs could make the switch to the left side of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. Tampa Bay has a gaping hole at left tackle after releasing longtime starter Donovan Smith, and there’s been discussion that Wirfs could be the man to fill the void. Wirfs told the media Monday he’s been working on both the right and left side this offseason “just in case.”

“Yeah, I’ve definitely been working it just in case,” Wirfs said. “I’ve been working both [sides] just covering my bases. I don’t think anything’s been confirmed. I’ve been seeing what everyone on Twitter says – so we’ll wait to till the draft, we’ll wait till we sign somebody, who knows? Whatever happens, happens. I’ll be ready. But yeah, I have been working it.”

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht addressed the possibility of Wirfs moving to left tackle during a press conference on March 16. Licht described the idea as “just talk.”

“Ever since we drafted Tristan we’ve talked about that,” Licht said. “So I think right now it’s just talk. We have the offseason. We have a lot of time to see how this unfolds.”