by Suzanne Halliburton
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It looks like Baker Mayfield will be first up to replace Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This breaking news is from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He tweeted: “The Bucs are finalizing a deal with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, per sources. Mayfield finished his fifth NFL season strong after landing with the #Rams. Now he gets a chance to take over for Tom Brady in Tampa, and is still only 27.”

Baker Mayfield was on three rosters in 2022. The one-time top NFL draft pick started with the Cleveland Browns. But he requested a trade when the Browns pursued Deshaun Watson. That’s how Mayfield ended up with Carolina. However, Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain and his starting job.

The former Heisman winner from the Oklahoma Sooners, showed his ability as a quick offensive study. The Rams signed him in December. And within two days, Mayfield started for LA against the Raiders. He led the Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning drive with no timeouts to clinch the victory.

This is a developing story.

