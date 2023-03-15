It looks like Baker Mayfield will be first up to replace Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This breaking news is from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. He tweeted: “The Bucs are finalizing a deal with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, per sources. Mayfield finished his fifth NFL season strong after landing with the #Rams. Now he gets a chance to take over for Tom Brady in Tampa, and is still only 27.”

Mayfield finished his fifth NFL season strong after landing with the #Rams. Now he gets a chance to take over for Tom Brady in Tampa, and is still only 27.

Baker Mayfield was on three rosters in 2022. The one-time top NFL draft pick started with the Cleveland Browns. But he requested a trade when the Browns pursued Deshaun Watson. That’s how Mayfield ended up with Carolina. However, Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain and his starting job.

The former Heisman winner from the Oklahoma Sooners, showed his ability as a quick offensive study. The Rams signed him in December. And within two days, Mayfield started for LA against the Raiders. He led the Rams on a 98-yard, game-winning drive with no timeouts to clinch the victory.

