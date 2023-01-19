Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Decision on Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich for 2023 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making some changes to their coaching staff after a disappointing season given the expectations. According to NFL insider Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay is moving on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who helped coach Tom Brady to his first losing season in 20+ years of playing in the NFL.

Here was Stroud’s report, which he posted to Twitter:

“The Bucs have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The team is making sweeping changes to their coaching staff following an 8-9 regular season and wildcard loss to Dallas. As many as five offensive assistants and two on defense are expected to be let go.”

Leftwich is OUT and more firings are on the way, per Stroud. Crazy to see since he was once considered a top candidate to become the Bucs head coach last offseason when Bruce Arians parted ways with the team. Now, he’s on the unemployment block.

A name to watch for the new OC position

With Leftwich gone following a disappointing 2022 season, the Buccaneers are looking for a new leader of their offense, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting they could look toward a friendly face.

“For the first time, #Bucs coach Todd Bowles will assemble his own offensive staff. Per me and @MikeGarafolo, one name to watch as OC: #Georgia OC Todd Monken,” tweeted Rapoport. “The former #Bucs OC could be back.”

Monken, of course, just masterminded an undefeated season that ended with a 65-7 finale victory over TCU in the National Championship. The typically defensive-minded Kirby Smart teams were able to break through on offense thanks to the mind of Monken. He’s a hot name across the pro ranks during this year’s carousel.

Landing Monken would be a huge get, but is he going to be willing to come to Tampa over other teams if Tom Brady’s playing status is up in the air? Because if they don’t have TB, the Bucs are headed straight towards a rebuild.