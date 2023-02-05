New Orleans Saints Star Roasts Buccaneers Following Tom Brady Retirement

NFC South defenders rejoiced when Tom Brady announced his retirement. This one seems to be for good, with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time going out on his own terms. A legendary player for both Tampa Bay and New England, a new era of football will begin without Brady in 2023.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was asked about Brady’s decision while at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. He spoke highly of the quarterback, saying this retirement felt right. Jordan is happy Brady won’t be on the opposing end anymore, ending what were some fun divisional battles between the two.

“This time, he was able to say it,” Jordan said. “Last time, it was too many leaks that happened, it tainted it. Let the man retire. We salute him and wish him the best in his next endeavor, whatever that is. We’re glad that he’s out of the division.”

The respect from Jordan stopped from there though. He then decided to take a shot at the Buccaneers, saying the franchise will go back to their pre-Tom Brady form.

“Tampa Bay will probably go back to where Tampa Bay has been,” Jordan said.

Cameron Jordan Has Successful History Against Tampa Bay

Jordan was drafted by New Orleans in 2011 and has never left the Big Easy. There have been plenty of matchups against Tampa Bay, both with and without Tom Brady on the field. The results without Brady aren’t too favorable.

Twenty five different times New Orleans and Tampa Bay have played since Jordan was drafted. Before Brady arrived, the Saints were 13-5 and truly dominated the rivalry. Things evened out at 3-4 since the 2020 season. The difference? A 2020 playoff win in favor of the Buccaneers.

Kyle Trask is now the only quarterback remaining on the roster for the Buccaneers. Some kind of addition, if not multiple, is going to have to be made in the near future. Head coach Todd Bowles has an important offseason ahead.

Either way, Jordan will be there, waiting to get after the quarterback. The matchups against Tampa Bay have been personal in the past. With these kinds of comments, you have to imagine they will remain that way moving forward as well.