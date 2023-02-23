Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision on Tom Brady Replacement

How do you replace the GOAT? Well, according to Jeff Darlington at ESPN, Tampa Bay is prepared to do it by hiring from within.

In order to replace Tom Brady, Darlington said on NFL Live that GM Jason Licht is likely to give the keys to the Bucs’ car to Kyle Trask. After sitting behind Brady for two years, Darlington says Licht believes he is the franchise’s top option considering monetary concerns as well as the lack of quarterback competition in the NFC South.

The #Bucs will likely go ahead with QB Kyle Trask as their Week 1 starter, per Jeff Darlington



He added that he thinks GM Jason Licht believes that "Kyle Trask is the best QB in the division."https://t.co/QOtjyBHFAA pic.twitter.com/qTkjWdynwF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 23, 2023

“The Bucs? From my conversations with the organization? They do feel like, at least, Kyle Trask is likely to be the guy under center,” said Darlington. “I feel pretty confident that they’re going in that direction. Whether that’s due to some salary cap concerns because they did go all in on Tom Brady these past couple of years to try to build around him. And now they do have to pay a little bit of that price.”

“I still think Jason Licht, the general manager, is never just going to lay down, by any means,” Darlington said. “But I also think he believes Kyle Trask has what it takes to be a winner in this league. He looks around the division and he says (they) have the best quarterback in the division, at the very least. I’m not saying that means much but I think that he at least thinks they can be competitive with Kyle Trask.”

Trask broke out at Florida in 2020 with 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns. That led Tampa Bay to select him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, being behind the greatest quarterback who ever lived did nothing for his chances of seeing the field early in his pro career.

Still, it seems like Licht and the franchise feel confident in him taking over as QB1. Trask has plenty to prove, though, even with the division being weaker than normal overall.