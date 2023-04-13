The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are resurrecting “Bucco Bruce” from the dead — 27 years after it was put out to the pasture and pewter power was born.

The organization released a hype video on Twitter Wednesday, seemingly teasing the return of the famous — or infamous — creamsicle jerseys.

Tampa Bay later sent out an email to its fans confirming the creamsicle jerseys will make a return in 2023.

“For the first time in 11 years, Bucco Bruce and our beloved creamsicle uniforms are returning to Raymond James Stadium!” the email read. “When you purchase Season Passes, you’re guaranteed to be there to experience our first throwback game in over a decade.”

The Buccaneers last wore the jerseys during the 2012 season in a 35-28 home defeat to the New Orleans Saints. The NFL implemented the one-helmet rule the following season, meaning “Bucco Bruce” was once again retired. That is, until now, as the league phased out the one-helmet rule beginning with the 2022 season.

The creamsicles have become somewhat of a divisive topic among Buccaneers fans, as some are all-in on embracing nostalgia. Others, meanwhile, feel the creamsicles were retired for a reason and should stay in the back of the closet.

The reason? Well, the Buccaneers lost a lot during the creamsicle era. Tampa Bay notably began its existence as an NFL franchise by losing 26 games in a row, the second-longest losing streak in league history. From 1976-1995 — the “Bucco Bruce” era — the Buccaneers made just three playoff appearances (1979, 1981, 1982).

Buccaneers Breaking Out the Creamsicles in 2023

That hasn’t stopped both current and former players from clamoring for the jerseys to make a return.

“I love the creamsicle uniforms,” Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David said in 2017. “I wish we could bring them back.”

Former Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate said in 2020 that Tampa Bay fans appeared to be in favor of bringing them back.

“I went on Twitter and stuff and looked at the reaction and I know a lot of people were kind of clamoring for the creamsicles but I think next year we definitely will bring it back,” Brate told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Judging by the reaction on social media once the video was posted, Brate was 100% correct.

“I can’t wait to see what the uni looks like mainly because I’m hoping that the correct shade of Fla. orange will be used this time,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Last time we saw the throwbacks, it had orange glaze, which was too pale.”