In 2020, Taylor Swift dropped a song called “Gold Rush” on her album Evermore. It featured one line, in particular, that generated plenty of conversation.

“I see me padding across your wooden floors, with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.”

Fans — in true Swiftie fashion — went into overdrive. Which “Eagles” could she be talking about? Is she a big fan of the band The Eagles, led by Don Henley and Glenn Frey? Or was she talking about the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles and subtly confirming her NFL fandom?

Over two years later, the Philadelphia native provided an answer. Appropriately, she did so from Lincoln Financial Field during her “Eras” tour.

“There was sort of a — I’m not sure how large the debate was. But I did see a debate about — I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door,'” Swift said. “I saw some people wondering if it was the band The Eagles or the team, the Eagles. I love the band The Eagles, but guys, like, come on. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team.”

Now, Eagles fans — the team, of course — can “take it easy” knowing Swift is one of their own. If she’s been in it for the long run, though, she’s seen some highs and lows, especially over the last few years.

Philadelphia is coming off a banner year in 2022 as Hurts blossomed into an MVP candidate and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. They went 14-3 during the regular season and eventually lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. In fact, rumors swirled about Swift performing the halftime show before she turned it down to focus re-recording her albums.

The season marked quite the turnaround for her Eagles after some rough years following the team’s first Super Bowl title in 2017.

After two 9-7 seasons, the Eagles went 4-11-1 in 2020, which led to the firing of Doug Pederson. That led the team to hire Nick Sirianni to replace him, and after a 9-8 record in 2021, he helped turn the Eagles around in 2022. One of the biggest difference-makers, though, was wide receiver AJ Brown. He was acquired in a draft-day trade and proved to be a turning point for the franchise.

That has helped build some optimism for the 2023 season, especially after a strong draft — notably on defense. The Eagles selected three former Georgia Bulldogs who were part of the vaunted 2021 defense. They took defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9 and linebacker Nolan Smith at No. 30 in the first round, then took cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round.

Maybe one of these nights, Swift will take in a game at Lincoln Financial Field.