Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin’s Family Have Been in Contact Following Positive Update

When Damar Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday Night Football, no one expected what happened to happen. Especially not Higgins. These were two NFL players doing what they do. Play football. And it ended with a traumatic moment.

Since that moment, there have been a lot of things said online. That includes undue accusations about what happened on the field. Of course, Tee Higgins is not responsible for what happened to Damar Hamlin.

The Bengals receiver has talked with Hamlin’s mother and they are supporting one another.

“Damar’s mom hit me, texted me this morning, and told me about everything and it made me feel even more at home,” Higgins said to reporters via Joe Danneman, FOX 19.

“I really appreciate them, just hearing from them and them having my back as well, so yeah. Feels good.”

“I’m in a good place right now.”



Tee Higgins’ first public comments since Monday Night Football. Said he spoke with Damar Hamlin’s mother. Said it’s hard to forget about, but they’re professional football players and have to move forward. pic.twitter.com/mpw4UCksNe — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 5, 2023

The Bengals, like the rest of the league, are getting ready to finish out the regular season. Week 18 is going to go as planned, according to the NFL. That means that Tee Higgins and Cincy will face the Ravens.

Tee Higgins Reflects on Damar Hamlin Play

No one really knew what was going on. Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Tee Higgins, got up, and then fell back down. It was confusing at first, then horrifying within seconds. Even Higgins himself didn’t know what was happening.

“At first, me being a football player, I’m thinking he just flopped,” Higgins said. “I looked again and seen what happened, I just turned my head and not think about it. I knew it was something crazy. Something tragic. It was hard.”

The game between the Bills and Bengals was suspended on Monday night. As of right now, the NFL has no plans of restarting that game. Tee Higgins and the rest of the Bengals, as well as the Bills, have been through a lot of emotional ups and downs in recent days.

Hopefully, with good news about Damar Hamlin, the players feel like they can do their jobs to the best of their ability. The NFL is going to feel a little weird this week when games get going on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone will be hoping for a safe slate of games.