Tee Higgins’ Family Blasts Claims Bengals WR Was At Fault for Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

In the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin injury, a lot of things were said. The family of Tee Higgins doesn’t like the narrative blaming the NFL receiver. And you can understand why. Higgins was the player that Hamlin tackled prior to collapsing on the field and suffering cardiac arrest.

The medical emergency sent shockwaves throughout the league. Bart Scott was on ESPN talking about the incident. The former NFL linebacker for the NY Jets said something that came across as accusatory.

“Right before the tackle, [Higgins] lowers his helmet and he kinda throws his body into [Hamlin’s] chest,” Scott said. “He’s standing up because he’s thinking he’s gotta chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle, so he doesn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him. It’s one of those things you see as a linebacker.”

While Scott seemed to be describing what he saw from the contact between Damar Hamlin and Higgins, others took it another way. Including Higgins’ mother.

In response to a video of Scott’s take on the play, Higgins’ mother Camilla Stewart responded with a single emoji.

Tee Higgins’ mom isn’t the only one upset about the talk. Hamlin’s family spoke out about it as well.

Damar Hamlin’s Father Wants People to Stop Blaming Tee Higgins

Look, if you won’t take it from Tee Higgins’ mom, then take it from Damar Hamlin’s dad. No one should be blaming the Bengals receiver for what happened on Monday night. There is just no point to it. When a freak accident happens, that’s what it is, an accident.

There are all kinds of violent plays in the NFL and football in general. Hits very much like the one that Hamlin and Higgins were involved in come and go without much issue. This time, it didn’t end that way.

Hamlin’s dad wants the criticism of Tee Higgins to end immediately, though.

Cole Harvey of ESPN shared the feelings of Hamlin’s dad on Twitter.

“Damar’s father is among those calling for any criticisms of Bengals WR Tee Higgins (who was part of the play Damar was injured on) to STOP,” the tweet said.

Of course, Higgins offered his support online after Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. It is clear that the receiver is deeply affected by this incident. The last thing we need is for people to throw blame around from the outside.