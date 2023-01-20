Tee Higgins Hopes To Connect With Damar Hamlin If He Attends Bills-Bengals Playoff Game

Just weeks after the traumatic injury that Damar Hamlin suffered after tackling Tee Higgins, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are set to play again. If Hamlin is going to be at the game, Higgins hopes that he can link up with him and talk before kickoff.

The Cincinnati wide receiver had to deal with a lot of crap from people online after the terrible event. While Hamlin’s family was supportive of Tee Higgins, fools on the internet did what they do. But that hasn’t stopped the Bengals star from looking forward to a meeting with Hamlin.

Last week, the Bills’ safety wasn’t able to make the game. However, given the news that he’s been at the team facility pretty much constantly, people have their hopes up. Fans would lose their minds if they brought him out to the sideline.

Tee Higgins hopes to chat it up with Damar.

“I’m pretty sure we’re just going to laugh, chop it up, laughs and giggles and just going to be happy to see him,” Higgins said, via NESN. “Hopefully, talk to him a little bit and just chop it up a little.”

The way that the NFL, the Bengals, the Bills, and so many others came together in this moment was amazing. It was touching to see. The donations and tributes made headlines and more in the days after blew away all expectations.

Tee Higgins, Bengals Hope to Win In Buffalo

As Tee Higins and the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the game, there will be a lot of their minds. It doesn’t help that the last time these teams stepped onto the field, the game itself was cancelled entirely due to Hamlin’s injury.

The Bengals are focused on getting back to the Super Bowl. They had a shaky start to the season, but have pulled it together. The group as a whole seem to be humming right along. Joe Burrow has lots of weapons with Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and more.

I’m not sure how either team will be able to contain their emotions heading into the game. There is so much that goes into an NFL game. But there is no doubt this one will be a little bit more important for both players and fans.

It’d be great to see Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin get together for a picture on the field. Then we can watch these teams compete for a chance at the AFC Championship. Josh Allen and the Bills against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. A classic waiting to happen.