Teenager Pleads Guilty To Shooting Commanders RB Brian Robinson, Killing Another Teenager Weeks Later

A teenager pled guilt to shooting Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson in August, as well as killing a 15-year-old boy weeks later. The Washington Post reported the news this week.

The shooter was just 14 years old at the time of the incident. He said that he another teen, a 17-year-old, decided to carjack Robinson. After a struggle ensued between the running back and the older teenager, the 14-year-old fired two shots.

Robinson was transported to a hospital following the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries. The running back returned to practice just two weeks after the frightening incident.

The then-14-year-old shooter also pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter of a 15-year-old boy. The teen shot and killed Andre Robinson, who was sitting on a relative’s porch.

The teen is in the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services. He will be sentenced on March 8.

Brian Robinson Talks About Shooting

In August, Brian Robinson endured one of the most frightening situations anyone could imagine. He suffered two gunshot wounds during an attempted carjacking, but fortunately, the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Following the incident, the running back opened up about the situation.

“That was probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life,” Robinson told reporters, via ESPN. “The only thing I remember is just receiving all the love and everybody reaching out to me, just spreading the love. That was all I needed at the time. People probably didn’t know. I don’t think the crowd knows how much that meant to me.

“It’s been a long five weeks, but it’s a lot of work. We put in a lot of work over that time. I can say I did everything I needed to do over that time period to make sure I was here today.”

Robinson endured a traumatic experience yet was still able to play for the Commanders this season. He led the team with 797 rushing yards on 205 carries. He accounted for three total touchdowns, as well.