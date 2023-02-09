Ten Former NFL Players File Lawsuit Against the League

Former Pro Bowl running back Willis McGahee and nine other former NFL players have filed a putative class action lawsuit against the NFL’s disability plan, according to USA Today. The players were denied benefits for injuries or health issues stemming from their days playing in the League, but believe those decisions showcase “an overly aggressive and disturbing pattern of erroneous and arbitrary benefits denials.”

The issue in this lawsuit centers around the doctors who evaluate and ultimately help decide who does and does not receive the benefits. These players believe that certain doctors are financially rewarded for ruling against them and denying their benefits. Which saves the NFL money out of its own pocket.

Along those lines, the lawsuit states:

“There is powerful statistical evidence that strongly suggests a systematic pattern, that the more the Board pays a physician, the more likely the physician is to have a high rate of rendering opinions adverse to benefits applicants.”

The lawsuit also provided data to back that up, which USA Today recorded in their piece:

Numbers to back up players’ claims

“Among other figures, the lawsuit cites payment data for plan doctors from 2015 to 2016. It claims physicians who were paid $137,000 or more by the NFL disability plan concluded that a player met the criteria for total and permanent disability in 0.5% of cases; but for physicians who were paid between $52,000 and $60,000, the lawsuit claims, that same percentage was 26.67%.”

Essentially, the lower-paid doctors were FAR more likely to award benefits to players — in comparison to the highest-earning doctors in these situations, who almost always denied them. The players feel those numbers are no coincidence. Denying benefits to players means saving the NFL money. So, denying benefits and saving the NFL money = higher salaries for the doctors. Whereas, the doctors who do not deny as many, thus costing the NFL money = lower salaries. That’s the key trend here, according to the players.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell serves as a non-voting chairman of the disabilities board and recently commented on the denials process. Just before the suit came through, he noted the reality of denying some of the benefits even when the players believe they deserve them:

“You don’t want people to benefit from it that don’t qualify for it, because it takes away from people who do qualify for it. So you’re always going to have people who may think they qualify for it. Doctors disagree. The joint board disagrees. That’s the way the system works.”

A messy situation coming up for the NFL.