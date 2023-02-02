Lawmakers in Tennessee are looking out for the people in their state. They want to make Super Bowl Monday a state holiday. This is a little bit of a give-and-take. The proposal would replace Columbus Day with this new NFL Super Bowl holiday. So, it isn’t a bonus holiday, but a replacement for the October date.

Senator London Lamar and Rep. Joe Towns Jr. are the sponsors of the bill. It is going to go into effect immediately if it were to pass. Whatever your feelings are about Columbus Day, a Super Bowl Monday holiday makes sense. What is more American than the big game?

Not only is the Super Bowl a big deal for sports fans, but it is also one of the only things people agree on in this country anymore. The NFL is the king of ratings which they just proved during their conference championship games. The final game of the year is going to pull in the biggest crowd of any live television program for the entire year.

Like one local sports bar owner said to News Channel 5 Nashville, “Everybody watches football.” Even if you don’t know anything about it, there’s always the halftime show and the commercials.

The most important part – no one wants to go to work the next day. People have likely been joking about the Monday after the Super Bowl being a holiday since the second Super Bowl. I don’t know much, but I do know that this just makes sense.

Super Bowl Monday – A Truly American Holiday

It isn’t every day that you get to come up with a new holiday. In fact, it is the sort of thing that we need. Football is clearly the #1 entertainment on television and Americans love TV. Of all the sports out there, it is truly American. One that hasn’t been replicated anywhere else at near the level it is in the United States.

If you think that your Super Bowl party gets rowdy now, imagine if you knew you didn’t have to go to work the next day! Parents wouldn’t have to worry about their kids staying up too late watching the game and it would be a good time for all involved.

While this is probably not going to happen, shoutout to Tennessee. If they end up pulling it off one way or another, I hope it quickly takes hold and moves up here to the Bluegrass State.

Besides, we already have holidays in the fall and early winter. Let’s get something for this dark, cold time of the year to break things up and give everyone a break. Super Bowl Monday, let’s get it done, America.