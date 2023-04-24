Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon Reveals Team’s Stance on Derrick Henry

Some rumors about Derrick Henry’s future with the Tennessee Titans caught the attention of the NFL world over the weekend. The team’s general manager Ran Carthon suggests that all is quiet on the Nashville front.

Speculation surfaced that Henry would be headed to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Obviously, that received plenty of attention, as the former Alabama superstar is one of the top running backs in the game.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently reported that Carthon dismissed the rumors.

“Titans GM Ran Carthon told reporters that he has not received calls about trading star RB Derrick Henry,” Rapoport tweeted Monday. That settles that, right?

This is the time of year when NFL executives send out all types of smokescreens in an effort to get into a desired situation. Whether or not Carthon is telling the truth? We’ll let you decide.

Henry produced another monster year for the Titans in 2022. He finished the season with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 398 yards.

Henry has spent his entire seven-year NFL career in Tennessee and has piled up 8,335 rushing yards and 78 touchdowns on the ground. The 29-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

While Carthon suggests nobody has showed interest in Henry at this time, there’s still plenty of time for a trade to happen. It should be an interesting few days leading up to the NFL Draft.

AJ Brown Calls for Eagles to Add Derrick Henry

A lot of offenses in the NFL would love to add a talent like Henry to the backfield. His incredible power and play-making ability makes him a threat to take it the distance every time he touches the ball.

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown apparently heard the rumors that Henry might be on his way to Philly. That prompted the star to send out a message on Twitter.

“Nobody has #22,” Brown tweeted. “Make it happen if it’s possible.”

So, the organization has Brown’s support to make a move to bring Henry to Philadelphia. Quarterback Jalen Hurts — who just signed an historic NFL contract to remain with the Eagles through 2028 — probably wouldn’t mind adding the bruising back to the roster either.

The move would also probably benefit Henry. In Philly, he wouldn’t have to carry such a heavy workload in order for the offense to put points on the scoreboard.

So we’ll see if the two teams make something happen in the coming days.