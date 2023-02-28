Tennessee Titans Return Taylor Lewan’s Belongings in Trash Bags on His Porch

Taylor Lewan was a stalwart on the offensive line for the Tennessee Titans for nine seasons. Apparently, a near-decade’s worth of service didn’t mean much to Tennessee’s brass.

Lewan, released by the Titans last Wednesday, received the rest of his belongings from the Titans Tuesday. Lewan took to Twitter to share a photo that appears to show the Titans dropped off his belongings on his front porch in trash bags.

Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6koMokh6Qi — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 27, 2023

Lewan didn’t appear to be too bothered by the gesture, further commenting on a Yahoo Sports Instagram post which was captioned: “After eight years with the Titans, @taylorlewan had his personal belongings left on his doorstep in trash bags.”

“9 years,” Lewan responded. “BUT, what other way would they drop off my stuff? Golden suitcases?”

Drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Lewan made 106 starts, including the playoffs, at left tackle for the Titans. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Lewan has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons. Lewan, 31, has undergone two ACL surgeries in three years and played in just two games in 2022. Tennessee released him with a “failed physical” designation.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will happen,” Lewan said. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football [again].”

Taylor Lewan Lists Possible Destination

Lewan has already mapped out a possible location should he continue playing. During the latest episode of the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast with Will Compton, Lewan stated he wouldn’t play for any other team in the AFC South, before identifying one possible spot.

“I know the Bengals need a left tackle,” Lewan said.