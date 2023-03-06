You’d think NFL players would know more about their employment status than fans. However, it appears that Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree learned about his release from the team in the same fashion as the rest of us: Twitter.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Titans were expected to release Dupree ahead of the 2023 season. Apparently, that was the first time the pass rusher learned of his situation.

“Damn I found out on Twitter,” Dupree wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Looks like Bud Dupree found out he's getting released via Twitter 😅 pic.twitter.com/j38d8F4hcL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 6, 2023

That’s not an ideal way to learn of your fate with a team. It’s also not the best look for the Titans, allowing their plans to be known publicly before talking with Dupree.

It’s not the first time this has happened in professional sports, but it’s never a good look.

Dupree played in 11 games for the Titans during the 2022 season. He recorded 18 total tackles, four sacks and forced a fumble. The linebacker just completed his second season in Tennessee after spending the previous six years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans Drop Off Taylor Lewan’s Belongings in Trash Bags

The Tennessee Titans seem to have an interesting way of doing business. Not only did they (apparently) not inform Bud Dupree of their plans to release him, but the organization also had an interesting method of returning Taylor Lewan’s belongings.

Tennessee released Lewan in February after nine years with the team. Shortly after that happened, the Titans returned the offensive lineman’s belongings to him. The method? On Lewan’s front porch in trash bags.

Lewan didn’t seem too upset with Tennessee’s delivery, though.

Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6koMokh6Qi — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 27, 2023

“Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today,” Lewan tweeted. “They even let me keep the shoulder pads.”

At one time, Lewan was considered one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL. However, injuries have derailed his career. He’s undergone two ACL surgeries in three years and played in just two games in 2022.

Now, he must consider whether continuing a career in the league is something he still wants to pursue.

“In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will happen,” Lewan said. “I truly believe that in my heart of hearts. Then I have to go into a situation that I’ve never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football [again].”