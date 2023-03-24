Terrell Edmunds Sends Emotional Farewell to Pittsburgh Steelers

After five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Terrell Edmunds is on his way out. The free agent safety won’t be leaving the Steel City without sending some well wishes to the city though.

Edmunds sent out a heartfelt tweet on Thursday thanking Pittsburgh and Steelers fans for their support. It appears he’s going elsewhere via free agency.

“Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality,” Edmunds wrote. “You will forever be part of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off.”

Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality! You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y’all kno how we rockin, it’s gonna be luv until the wheels fall off 🙏🏾🖤 #ManTime🫡🔒 pic.twitter.com/nTujRQ4Oej — Terrell Edmunds (@rell_island6) March 23, 2023

During the 2022 season, Edmunds totaled 70 tackles five passes defended and two sacks. He played in 15 games for the Steelers.

A former first-round pick out of Virginia Tech, Edmunds spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. Over that time he’s racked up 410 stops 26 passes defended and five interceptions.

At the time of his tweet there’s been no indication of where Edmunds might land. He made major contributions to the Steelers defense each year, totaling no fewer than 68 tackles every season.

Edmunds posted a career-high 105 tackles for Pittsburgh in 2019, his second year in the league. He also recorded two interceptions in consecutive seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers Also Lose Linebacker Devin Bush

Terrell Edmunds becomes the second defensive player the Steelers have lost to free agency. Linebacker Devin Bush is also exiting Pittsburgh and heading to the West Coast.

Bush signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. He’ll receive a base salary of $1.74 million and receive a $1.25 million signing bonus. The linebacker will also get $510,000 in per game roster bonuses.

The base salary is fully guaranteed.

Bush appeared in 52 games during his four seasons with the Steelers. He made a major impact during his rookie year out of Michigan, tallying 109 tackles and two interceptions.

In 2020, Bush suffered an injury and played in just five games. He’s started in 14 contests each of the past two seasons for the Steelers and has tallied at least 70 stops.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 9-8 season in 2022. The team was in the hunt for the NFL postseason through the final week of the season but missed out on the playoffs.

Bush joins a Seahawks team that also ended last year with a 9-8 record. Seattle did reach the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card.