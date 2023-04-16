Terry Bradshaw Opens Up On Struggles With Mental Health, Implores People To Seek Help

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw recently opened up on his struggles with mental health with Jay Glazer on his “Unbreakable” podcast.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback told Glazer he feels the main reason men decline to talk about their own mental health is they view it as a sign of weakness.

"One of the major reasons why men do not talk about mental health with one another is because it's seen as a sign of weakness…I have told men don't be ashamed to ask for help."



🔊#TerryBradshaw with @JayGlazer on why men do not pursue mental health



📺https://t.co/slUe2frLHc📺 pic.twitter.com/bc2jYpi7D7 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) April 15, 2023

“One of the major reasons why men do not talk about mental health with one another is because it’s seen as a sign of weakness,” Bradshaw said. “… I have told men don’t be ashamed to ask for help.”

Bradshaw, 74, has dealt with his fair share of issues in his personal life, revealing in October that he battled cancer two times within the past year. He detailed his battle with cancer during FOX‘s NFL pregame show.

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up,” Bradshaw said, via ESPN. “And a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life. In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center — surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer free. That’s the good news.

“Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now, we find a tumor in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

Terry Bradshaw Gives High Praise to Young Steelers Quarterback

Bradshaw heaped praise toward current Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett earlier this month. The four-time Super Bowl champion shared a photo embracing Pickett and captioned the post: “Got to love this guy!! Kenny Pickett, here’s to your great future with the Steelers.”

The 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pitt, Pickett guided the Steelers to a 7-5 record in 13 starts his rookie season. Pickett threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on 63.0% passing. He added 237 yards and three scores on the ground.