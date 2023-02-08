Terry Bradshaw Says It ‘Won’t Be Easy’ for Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth

After announcing his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons, Tom Brady’s future lies in the broadcast booth.

Once he’s ready, Tom Brady has a reported 10-year, $375 million deal waiting for him at Fox Sports to serve as lead color commentator alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. Among his colleagues at the network will be Terry Bradshaw — a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Making an appearance at FOX Media Day Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Bradshaw said “it won’t be easy” for Brady to make the transition to the broadcast booth.

“It won’t be easy,” Bradshaw said, via the New York Post. “The problem with Tom is the whole world is gonna watch. Everyone wants to see how he does. And if he doesn’t meet the expectations of you guys, you’re gonna say it. So I don’t think criticism is something that has come his way in his 20-plus years in the NFL. I know a lot of these superstar quarterbacks get criticized to a degree. They don’t take kindly to it.”

Bradshaw, 74, emphasized he and the entire Fox Sports team are pulling for Tom Brady, and discussed the challenges he’ll have in becoming successful.

“Tom will put the work in,” Bradshaw said. “TV is me and you. I’m talking to you… not gonna talk over your head [or] below you. I’m gonna talk right to you. We’re gonna have some fun. We’re gonna keep it simple… gonna have a good visit today. That’s television. The quicker he can learn that, and relax [the better he’ll be].”

Tom Brady won’t be on the call this Sunday, telling FS1‘s Colin Cowherd Monday he will join Fox Sports ahead of the 2024 season.

Tom Brady Makes Retirement Official

Brady, 45, made his retirement official last Wednesday on a beach in parts unknown. He walks away as a seven-time Super Bowl champion and the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).