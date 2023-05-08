Texans GM Nick Caserio hits putt for $10,000 to be donated by McNair family

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio put the old golf adage, “Drive for show, putt for dough” to the test on Monday. During a charity golf outing, the GM sunk a putt that will lead to a sizable donation for the Houston Texans Foundation.

Caserio made a putt on Monday to net the foundation a $10,000 donation from the McNair family. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 captured footage of the executive knocking down the putt.

#Texans Nick Caserio hits $10,000 putt to be donated by McNair family at annual charity golf tournament @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/jRJP0A5Dke — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 8, 2023

No update was provided on if the $10,000 will be put towards anything specific.

Per the Texans’ website, “The mission of the Houston Texans Foundation is to be Champions for Youth. Because we believe that youth are the champions of our future, we are dedicated to enhancing their quality of life.”

“Since 2002, more than $30 million has been raised through our annual fundraising events, disaster response programs, our annual United Way campaign and our partnership with non-profit organizations on Texans gameday. Through our fundraising efforts, we support and administer programs in education, character development and health and fitness to empower our next generation of Texans.

Texans executive talks about CJ Stroud

The Texans have fallen on hard times over the past three seasons. Since 2020, Houston owns an 11-38-1 record. The team has not surpassed four wins in each of the past three seasons.

So, with the second selection in this year’s NFL Draft, the Texans picked former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. The team hopes he can be the future of the franchise and lead Houston back to the top of the AFC South.

But Stroud won’t just be handed the keys. Executive Cal McNair says the No. 2 pick must earn the starting job.

“I think that’s up to him and how he plays, and the coaches and how they see him,” McNair said of when Stroud could grab the starting job. “So, he’ll earn his spot, wherever that is. He’ll feel like he’s earned it and the team will know he’s earned it. Wherever he winds up, we’re looking forward to that.”

Competition doesn’t bother Stroud, though. The young quarterback loves the challenge.

“I definitely think everything I’ve done in my life has been earned, never given,” Stroud said on Beltway Boyz. “And I pride myself on that. I think that’s why I kind of have a chip on my shoulder. A little bit. I got that dog in me just because I know I’ve been counted out multiple times.

“I mean, they brought in a guy two weeks before our first game, and I thought I was the guy. That just shows you manage the business at the end of the day, and now I’m doing it for myself. I know the business that I’m in. It is in a sense, cutthroat.”