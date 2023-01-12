John Metchie III could be back and officially working out with the Houston Texans by Easter. That’s according to a timeline provided by the team’s general manager.

Nick Caserio, the Texans GM, provided an update on the rookie wideout during an interview Wednesday on a Houston radio station. Metchie was diagnosed with leukemia in July, 2022.

“I’d say there’s a chance that he’ll be ready for the start of the offseason program,” Caserio said of John Metchie. “I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through. Quite frankly, it’s amazing what he’s done to this point.”

Because Houston will have a new head coach, the NFL allows for the Texans to start team conditioning workouts, April 3. That’s six days earlier than teams with returning head coaches.

The Texans really coveted Metchie, the former star for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Texans selected Metchie with the 44th pick of last April’s draft. Houston sent three picks to the Cleveland Browns to move into position to select the former Bama star. The team did this knowing that Metchie was coming off of knee reconstruction to repair the ACL he tore in the 2021 SEC championship game.

Then days before John Metchie and the rest of the team reported for preseason training camp, doctors diagnosed the receiver with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia. It’s considered the most curable form of adult leukemia.

John Metchie tore his ACL in December, 2021. Days before the start of Texans preseason training camp, doctors diagnosed Metchie with leukemia. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

GM Said John Metchie Looks Better Now Than When Texans Drafted Him

Caserio raved about Metchie during Wednesday’s interview.

“He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring,” Caserio told the radio station. “He’s improved his strength, he’s improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he’s been dealing with a lot of things medically.”

John Metchie also found himself medically fortunate by geography. The city of Houston is the national epicenter of cancer treatment. Last September, he treated those who took care of him to a tour of the Texans headquarters and NRG Stadium. He gave them gifts and picked up the dinner tab.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” John Metchie said as he thanked the medical workers. “I think keeping that in the back of your mind is always a great thing and a great way to keep your spirits up and keep going.

“Just knowing that no matter what situation you’re in, how down you are or up you are, that it’s always a blessing to be able to be a blessing to somebody else.”