Texans GM updates progress of John Metchie after missing rookie year while battling cancer

After the Houston Texans selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, John Metchie learned he had leukemia. His treatment kept him out for his rookie season following an impressive career at Alabama, which saw him earn second team All-SEC honors as a junior.

He could be nearing a return, according to Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

After the 2023 NFL Draft, Caserio said Metchie has made great progress nearly 10 months after his initial diagnosis. He was a full participant during a voluntary minicamp last week, and Caserio noted the former Alabama star hasn’t suffered any setbacks.

“Nobody’s worked harder to get himself to this point,” Caserio said, via Click2Houston. “I wouldn’t say anybody is surprised that he’s arrived at this point. I’d say his will to work, his effort, his mental and physical toughness, and the work with the sports performance staff has been incredible. There’s a lot of people that deserve a lot of credit that have helped him get to this point. Start with John.

“I would say it’s kind of inspiring to see somebody do that. He’s making progress. He’s in a good spot. Haven’t been any setbacks. Still a long road ahead of us, and he hasn’t played a lot of football. We’re all certainly cautiously optimistic about where he’s headed.”

Getting back on the field is a big step toward Metchie’s return to the gridiron. Now, it’ll be about getting a feel for game action — without contact, of course — and eventually ramping up.

“He’s making progress,” Caserio said. “He was a full participant last week when we got on the field. He hasn’t played football in a long time, so when we actually start practicing football, some of the football movements that are involved, space, defense, not that we’re going to have contact.”

Metchie put together an impressive career at Alabama from 2019-21. He totaled 2,081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, but saved his best year for last. As a junior, he had 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL in the SEC Championship. That kept him out for the College Football Playoff as Alabama fell to Georgia in the national title game.

But that didn’t stop the Texans from taking him in the second round of the draft. Then, he learned of his diagnosis in July 2022, just before training camp. It kept him off the field for his rookie season, and he’s now trying to get back after Houston made some big moves in this year’s draft. With the No. 2 pick, the Texans drafted a potential franchise quarterback in CJ Stroud. Then, they traded up for a star defender — and one of Metchie’s former teammates — Will Anderson.