Text messages from former Mississippi governor reveal significant details about Brett Favre scandal

Former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant released a bevy of text messages earlier this week, furthering the Mississippi welfare scandal story. Bryant released the messages after media outlets moved in court to make them public. And it further complicates matters for former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, a central figure in the case.

One of those media outlets, the Mississippi Free Press, since reported that the messages show Favre in November 2018 trying to help from former president Donald Trump — via Bryant — on FDA approval for a drug Favre invested in. The drug, Prevacus, purportedly treated concussions by alleviating brain swelling and inflammation.

Amid a conversation where Favre declined to speak to Trump on short notice, he changed the subject to Prevacus.

“On a different note I invested in a company called Prevacus and it’s a drug that will treat concussions we need help politically to try to get FDA approval,” Favre said.

Favre also sought to get Bryant to speak with Jake VanLandingham, the founder of the company producing Prevacus. Favre told Bryant that the company needed “funding to complete human trial studies.”

Bryant shared a video on Twitter on Thursday, casting himself as bringing this information to light.

The Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services is seeking $24 million of alleged misused TANF welfare funds via lawsuit. The MDHHS named Favre, Bryant and VanLandingham as defendants.

According to the Mississippi Free Press, Favre invested $250,000 in Prevacus, the largest outside investment. Per the suit, Prevacus received $1.7 million in TANF welfare funds. The drug did not ever make it to market.

Texts show Bryant seeking more political connections for Favre

From his original overture, Bryant over the next year tried to set up meetings with Favre and high-powered political figures. Bryant sought meetings with senators and appeared to set up a call between Favre and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

In June 2019, the president was apparently seeking a meeting with Favre. Bryant relayed this message.

“I told them POTUS needed to take on Brain Injury as a mission and we would be there,” Bryant said.

It’s unclear if a meeting or discussion between Favre and Trump ever occurred.

Later in 2019, ahead of a Trump rally in Mississippi, Bryant told Favre that Trump wanted him there.

“Perfect..the President asked me to make sure you were attending. We need him to champion treatment of Brain Injuries among NFL players,” Bryant said. “He can make all the difference with your help…we have a cure.”

Prosecutors have not charged Favre, Bryant or VanLandingham with a crime in relation to the welfare scandal and subsequent investigations. The suit they are defendants on is a civil action by the MDHHS to get the money back.