Tiki Barber Says Aaron Rodgers Can’t Make it in New York For One Big Reason

Tiki Barber has a wealth of experience playing in the biggest market in all of sports, New York.

While Barber has flourished, racking up the yards as the running back of the New York Giants during his playing days, and parlaying it into hosting a radio show at WFAN 660, he doesn’t believe Aaron Rodgers is cut out for it.

Rumors are swirling about the New York Jets being interested in the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s services. So, it’s a pretty big accusation.

During his radio show earlier this week, Barber touched on Rodgers being upset at the response of reporters to his cabin retreat. The Packers quarterback is “sensitive,” according to the former Giants running back.

“It just made me start to realize that if he is that sensitive that he gets upset that people. Reporters, opinion-makers, influencers, whatever – want to talk about him. He is going to struggle in New York,” Barber said. “I don’t know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don’t matter.”

The response comes after Rodgers took a shot at anyone feeding information to insiders like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Evidently, if you’re talking to them, he’s not talking to you.

“Let me just reiterate one more time. There’s an inner circle, right? And in my inner circle, nobody talks to [NFL Network’s] Ian Rapoport, to [ESPN’s] Adam Schefter, or to any of those people,” Rodgers said. “So if you’re one of those people who’s talking to those people, it’s a great reminder for you. You’re not in the inner circle.”

Tiki Barber on Aaron Rodgers: ‘He’s not going to handle the intensity of the New York media-scape’

Moreover, the New York media is famously tough to deal with. Barber himself dealt with it before becoming a member of it.

Over the backend of his career, Rodgers has grown increasingly ornery with them. Barber believes the New York media will exasperate that.

“If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want people talking about him, his offseason, his personal life and all these things that are going on with him, he needs to stop talking,” Barber added. “When you go and you’re doing something that feels odd to normal society. Which is going to sit in a cabin in the woods for four days in complete isolation. We’re gonna talk about it! We have to! It’s our job to!

“For him to get offended by it, he’s not going to handle the intensity of the New York media-scape. Traditional media, social, everything else. If he’s here. I don’t know if I want him here. Because it’s going to turn to a quick pain in the ass if Aaron Rodgers’ skin is that shallow that he’s taking shots at Ian Rapoport!”

The entertainment of Aaron Rodgers being in New York would be top-notch. Still, it’s tough to disagree with Tiki Barber’s points — it could be a recipe for disaster. But it is the Jets.