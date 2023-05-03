Former Patriots star Mike Vrabel was selected to the New England Hall of Fame on Wednesday. He beat out fellow finalists Bill Parcells and Logan Mankins for the honor.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year’s selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Mike’s leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks.”

Mike Vrabel racked up pretty much every award imaginable for New England

Vrabel was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and has racked up pretty much every honor you can imagine with the franchise. He played for the team from 2001-2008 and is currently the head coach for the Tennessee Titans. He also played with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers during his pro career. Once he hung up his cleats, he racked up 740 total tackles, 57 sacks, and 11 interceptions in his career. Vrabel made the final round in the Hall of Fame voting in each of the last six years, losing out to a number of talented Patriots players in the process.

The date for Vrabel’s induction ceremony has yet to be announced, per the release. Longtime New England assistant Dante Scarnecchia was also selected for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

It’s pretty surprising that Logan Mankins and Bill Parcells didn’t make it into the Patriots Hall of Fame yet. But their time will come at some point in the future. Mankins was a seven-time Pro Bowler for the franchise and one of the most dominant offensive linemen in league history.

Vrabel played his college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was one of the most dominant players in school history. The former Buckeye racked up Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors in 1995 and 1996.

As the head coach for the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel has done a pretty good job. He’s led the team to the playoffs during three of the five seasons he’s been the head man there. Their best finish in the playoffs came in 2019. The Titans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Their best regular season finish came in 2021, when they finished 12-5 overall.