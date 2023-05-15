A much younger Will Levis once had a memorable interaction with his now head coach, Mike Vrabel.

Long before Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans selected Levis with the 33rd overall pick (second-round) in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old quarterback was a New England Patriots fanatic, cheering on Vrabel and the six-time Super Bowl champions during their dynasty run. Levis would regularly attend Patriots training camp, getting the chance to meet some his idols.

One of those was Vrabel, the former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion. Speaking with the media at Titans rookie minicamp Saturday, Levis revealed Vabrel signed a football for him.

“Pretty much since I could walk, for those few years, I was going to Patriots training camp every year, watching those Patriots teams, watching coach Vrabel and them practice. Had a little signed football from him actually,” Levis said. “I told him that story, it’s kinda funny.”

Vrabel later responded to Levis’ admission with a response that garnered laughs from the room full of reporters.

“Isn’t it nice of me? ‘Must have caught me on a good day, Will,’ that’s what I told him,” Vrabel said.

Will Levis QB1 for Tennessee in 2023?

It’s unknown what role Levis will play during his rookie season with the incumbent and soon to be 35-year-old Ryan Tannehill still in Tennessee, albeit with just one year remaining on his contract. That’s far from Levis’ mind — for now — he said Saturday.

“I haven’t even touched the tip of the iceberg of what’s needed to know here being a quarterback,” Levis said, via FOX Sports. “I got to just keep improving every day, putting the past behind me and learning from my mistakes and just continuing to get better and be the best leader I can be and the best person for this team to help us win as many games as we can.”

Levis’ draft day slide occurred after a rocky senior season at Kentucky. He played in 11 games, throwing for 2,406 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 65.4% passing. His effectiveness as a runner was neutralized, however, with injuries playing a role. In the three seasons prior, he flashed dual-threat capabilities, tallying 849 rushing yards and 15 scores.