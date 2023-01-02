Titans Plan to Start 3rd String QB Josh Dobbs Against Jaguars in Winner-Take-All Game

If the Tennessee Titans hope to get to the NFL playoffs, they’ll have to rely on the arm of a third-string quarterback. Josh Dobbs will take the snaps in a winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Dobbs will get the start for the season finale. The Titans are a game back of Jacksonville in the AFC South but play the Jaguars on Sunday.

Tennessee would own the tiebreaker with Jacksonville with a victory on Sunday.

Dobbs made his first appearance of the season in Tennessee’s game against the Dallas Cowboys last week. He completed 20-of-39 passes for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Dallas defeated Tennessee 27-13. After starting the year 7-3, the Titans have dropped six straight games.

Sunday’s game marks just the second game Dobbs has started in his NFL career. It will be his eighth appearance in a regular season contest.

Fans Weigh in on Josh Dobbs Starting

With Ryan Tannehill out, the Titans don’t have many options. The choice is either to start Malik Willis or Josh Dobbs. Obviously, Mike Vrabel is going with the latter.

How do fans feel about it? There were plenty of thoughts that surfaced on Twitter after the announcement.

“I’m rooting for Dobbs,” one fan said. “He played well last game!!” Another added, “He played way better than Willis. Dobbs had less help too.”

Others weren’t quite as optimistic. One chimed it, “Jags by 40.” Another added, “That’s a wrap.”

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 7:15 p.m. CT with the game airing on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Titans, Jaguars Trending Differently

While the Titans have spiraled out of control over the past two months, the Jaguars have actually found some momentum. Jacksonville opened the year 2-6 but has rattled off six victories in its last eight games.

In the AFC South standings, Jacksonville leads the division at 8-8. Tennessee is a game back with a 7-9 record.

So, if you’re into trends, Jacksonville would be the smart pick. The Jags have picked up wins in each of their last four games — which includes a victory over the Titans on Dec. 11.