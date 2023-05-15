Titans rookie RB Tyjae Spears responds to concerns he doesn’t have an ACL

Last year, Tulane running back Tyjae Spears dominated the AAC as he led the Green Wave to a conference championship and a Cotton Bowl victory. He then went on to perform well ahead of the draft and was eventually taken by the Tennessee Titans in the third round.

However, questions about his long-term health have come up. Namely, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported that Spears is missing an ACL. This is due to tearing it multiple times, as recently as in 2020. Between that lack of an ACL, cartilage, and arthritis in his knee, there is concern that he’ll be a one-contract player in the NFL.

At rookie minicamp this past weekend, Tyjae Spears fielded questions about his knee. There, he insisted that he’s healthy, though he did not give a specific answer whether or not he has an intact ACL.

“I was out there, I did everything, so I feel perfectly fine,” Spears said.

These medical issues didn’t stop Spears from dominating the AAC in 2022 when he was the offensive player of the year in the conference. So, there is nothing saying his ACL concerns are going to stop him from succeeding. At the same time, running backs have short careers to begin with and this is a concern.

Along with Spears, the Titans added Will Levis in the second round and Peter Skoronski in the first round. On top of those three, the Titans added another tackle, tight end, and wide receiver in an attempt to add offensive talent and depth to a team that struggled mightily on that side of the ball in 2022.

The Titans released an incredible schedule video

Not everyone in the world is a sports fan. The reality is that they can’t. However, that didn’t stop the Tennessee Titans from going out in Nashville and asking non-sports fans to help name the different teams on their schedule based on logos alone.

The results were hilarious. The people who made up the video had no idea who any of the teams were but did their best. Check it out.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Frankly, it’s two minutes of pure gold. Still, there are some obvious highlights. That included multiple people mixing up the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers being Lightning McQueen, and the Jacksonville Jaguars not actually existing.

Several teams who were misidentified in the video took the joke in stride. The Colts changed their name on Twitter to “Not the Cowboys.” The Atlanta Falcons, who were called the Red Stallions in the video. They responded by posting the Titans’ logo as a Cowboy boot.