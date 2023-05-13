Will Levis is playing like a man looking for some vindication at practice for the Tennessee Titans.

To say that moment sitting at the 2023 NFL Draft, waiting for his name to be called and never hearing it during the first round motivated him would be an understatement. Still, the Titans believe in Levis to be their quarterback of the future, regardless of many other teams passing on his abilities.

They selected Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Now the former Kentucky quarterback’s full focus is on proving their faith right. He’s already turning heads.

Check out this video below, featuring highlights of Levis’ first practice with the franchise. He’s already fitting in quite nice.

Highlights from #Titans 2nd round pick QB Will Levis' first practice with the team.



How long before he becomes the starter?pic.twitter.com/i67YxEMOPE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 13, 2023

Moving forward, Levis will be looking to continue to prove his doubters wrong, and the Titans right. If all goes according to plan, Tennessee might’ve got the steal of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Time will tell, but Will Levis could be something special. He has all the tools, it’s just a matter of putting it all together.

Continuing, Will Levis is entering a crowded quarterback room with Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, but he’s simply ready to just do whatever he can to help the Titans win.

“I’m just ready to learn. I want to learn as much as I can from them, and be the best teammate that I can be,” the freshly-minted Titans signal caller stated. “I’m going in there to compete for sure, but I mean, they have a lot more experience than I have in the NFL, and I just want to learn from them and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

While the draft situation was far from ideal, Levis had some lessons he learned from the experience. He’s elated to be with the Titans.

“I mean, just to be yourself,” explained Levis. “You want to make a connection with the team. So that they believe in you for who you are, as a player and a person.

“I definitely feel like I found that with the Tennessee Titans. Very grateful to be a part of such an excellent organization.”

It’s easy to see why some teams had Will Levis high on their board. The world will forget his draft day slide in no time if he can prove his supporters right with the Titans.

“I think that regardless of if I went first overall or in the second round that my work ethic wouldn’t change,” added Levis. “Circumstances can’t affect how you approach situations like that. Happy for all the dudes who went in the first round. Something that I would’ve liked to happen but I feel like I ended up exactly where I need to be. Where I was meant to be, and just looking forward to getting to work.”