T.J. Watt Gives Major Shoutout to Mike Tomlin for ‘Consistency’ in Steelers Organization

Despite a rocky start to the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at reaching the NFL playoffs at the end of the season. A team that was written off has found a way to stay in the hunt. Star pass rusher T.J. Watt gives a lot of credit to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Watt was recently asked about the Steelers regularly playing in “meaningful” games near the end of the season. He gave a huge shoutout to the 16-year head coach.

“I think it’s just consistency,” Watt said, per Steelers Depot. “I mean, that’s the big thing about the NFL and I’ve been saying it my whole career. Anybody can have a good season, a good play, a good game. It’s about how you do it day-in and day-out.

“And I think Coach Tomlin has been the same person since I got here. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a slump or we’re on a four-game stretch where we’re winning games. He’s the same person — very consistent. Always clocking in, always clocking out. And I think that’s very crucial and important.”

Pittsburgh, after starting 2-6, now owns a 7-8 record with two games to play. The Steelers close out the regular season with games against the Ravens and Browns.

How Can Mike Tomlin, T.J. Watt Lead Steelers to the Playoffs?

Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. But, considering how poorly this team started the season, it’s a small miracle the Steelers even have a shot.

How can the Pittsburgh reach the postseason? First things first, the Steelers must beat both Baltimore and Cleveland to keep their hopes alive. One loss, and their bubble busts.

Secondly, both the Dolphins and the Jets must lose at least once. However, Pittsburgh needs New York to defeat Miami. So, basically, the Dolphins need to lose out.

Pittsburgh needs to hope that Seattle can take down the Jets this weekend.

It’s not the easiest path to the postseason, but it’s a path nonetheless. We’ll see if the Steelers are still in the hunt after Week 17 comes to an end.