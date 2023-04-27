TJ Watt hilariously mistakes ‘4th Watt brother’ Steelers superfan for himself

Jay S, you did good. You dressed up like TJ Watt. And you were so authentic, your favorite player did a social media double take. The fan account SteelersNationUnite posted a photo of Jay S wearing Watts’ Pittsburgh uniform, complete with helmet and shoulder pads.

TJ Watt saw the photo pop up on his timeline and felt the need to acknowledge with more than just a like. He shared the photo and wrote: “I thought this was me for a second.”

Jay S does look credible as a Steeler, doesn’t he?

I thought this was me for a second.. https://t.co/pt4i8XFcZD — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 26, 2023

Even big brother JJ Watt could see the resemblence with TJ. “1000 percent,” he replied to his brother’s quote tweet. Other fans acknowledged the double takes. And one, sensing a side plot from Single White Female tweeted: “Get a restraining order.”

Meanwhile, Thursday is a serious day and a sanctioned football holiday. Later tonight, the Steelers are on the clock for the first round. Pittsburgh selects at No. 17 in the NFL Draft. Mock drafts suggest the Steelers go for a pass rusher or a defensive back.

There’s been a ton of talk about the cognitive tests teams are using to scout the rookies-to-be. The Steelers are one of 10 teams in the NFL that use AIQ, although not for rookie evaluations. The creators of AIQ says there’s a significant correlation between their test results and on-field performance.

And to prove that, you can look at the results from when TJ Watt took the test. Watt and his agents gave permission for The Athletic to check out his results. It’s like a senior in high school showing off a perfect report card.

Watt’s results ranked superior for reaction time and navigation. He scored between 119 and 120, with 130 being perfect. His results also suggested he ranked as high-average for target comparison and decision-making. The test also said that TJ Watt didn’t have a single weakness. But Steeler fans already knew that. A creator of the AIQ said of Watt: “This guy solves the puzzle of sport with his brain in addition to his body.”

The AIQ social media team shared a video clip of TJ Watt making a play last November. “His ability to read the play and respond here was incredible!” read the caption.

His ability to read the play and respond here was incredible! https://t.co/1yBLrsJoxZ — aiq.team (@aiq_team) November 20, 2022

We’re also thinking that TJ Watt still celebrates Draft Day. Back in 2017, the Steelers selected him with the 30th pick of the first round. That wasn’t as good as brother JJ, who was the 11th pick of the 2011 draft. But he did beat his brother, Derek, who the Chargers selected in the sixth round the year before.